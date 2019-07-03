Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CARL FREEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARL W. FREEMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARL W. FREEMAN Obituary
FREEMAN, Carl W. Of Malden, July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Davis) Freeman. Devoted father of Dorian Howard of Hyde Park, Cheryl D. Logan and husband Russell of Washington, DC, Rosalind L. Lee of Malden, Paul A. Lee and wife Margaret of Everett and Michelle C. Lee of Malden. Carl was the cherished grandfather of Dorian Jr., Kevin and Melissa Howard, Shawna Bradley, Kendall & Cameron Logan, Regina, Francis Ed, Margaret E. Lee and five great-grandchildren. Carl was a loving uncle to host of nieces and nephews. Funeral Service for Carl will be held from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Sat., July 6, 2019 at 12 noon with Visiting Hours 2 hours prior to the service from 10AM-12 noon. Interment to follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Late U.S.A.F. Veteran Korean Conflict.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Download Now