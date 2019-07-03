|
|
FREEMAN, Carl W. Of Malden, July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Davis) Freeman. Devoted father of Dorian Howard of Hyde Park, Cheryl D. Logan and husband Russell of Washington, DC, Rosalind L. Lee of Malden, Paul A. Lee and wife Margaret of Everett and Michelle C. Lee of Malden. Carl was the cherished grandfather of Dorian Jr., Kevin and Melissa Howard, Shawna Bradley, Kendall & Cameron Logan, Regina, Francis Ed, Margaret E. Lee and five great-grandchildren. Carl was a loving uncle to host of nieces and nephews. Funeral Service for Carl will be held from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Sat., July 6, 2019 at 12 noon with Visiting Hours 2 hours prior to the service from 10AM-12 noon. Interment to follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Late U.S.A.F. Veteran Korean Conflict.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019