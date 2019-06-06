|
JOHNSON, Carl W. (BFD-Ret) Age 72, of Roslindale, June 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary E. (Pepin) Johnson. Devoted father of Christine Bailey of Roslindale, Barbara Johnson of Taunton, Carl Johnson and his wife Lisa of Dedham, and the late Eric Johnson. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews. Brother of Diane Pacifico of Millis. Son-in-law of Mildred Pepin of Norwood. Carl was a retired disabled Boston Firefighter. He was a fearless firefighter for 22 years with District 11, Engine 52 and Ladder 29. Vietnam Veteran, U.S. Army. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Sunday, June 9 from 2-6pm. Funeral from the funeral home Monday, June 10 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's memory to The Boston Fire Fighter's Relief Fund, 115 Southampton St., Boston, MA 02118. Online guestbook and directions at pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019