LARSON, Carl W. Age 66, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at BWH. He was born October 31, 1953 in Arlington, MA. He was the son of the late Clifford and Marion Larson. He leaves behind his loving wife Debra of 32 years and his loyal dog, Buster. He is survived by his son Bryan and wife Heather, daughter Jenn and husband Bill Abrams, stepson Jason Jewett, grandchildren Devin, Brendon, Kristy, Brooke, and MacKenzie, and great-grandchildren Ayden, Gavin, and Maverick, brother Cliff, sister Marion, stepsister Carol and preceded by his brother Fred. He worked with his father for over 40 years in the family-owned trucking company, E.W. Larson and Sons, Inc. He was a jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed long road trips in his motorhome, working on his Peterbilt and Ford trucks, cooking, working in the yard, and spending time with his family. He was a very kind and caring person who will be greatly missed by all. Donations to the Brigham and Women's Hospital Trauma and Burn Program, giving.brighamandwomens.org
in memory of Carl will be greatly appreciated. Donate online, and in the gift section of the form, please specify for the Trauma and Burn program. Visiting Hours: No Services at this time.