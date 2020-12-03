1/
CARLA (DIGIULIO) DIOGUARDO
DIOGUARDO, Carla (DiGiulio) Of Saugus, age 60, December 1st. Wife of the late Robert L. Dioguardo. Loving mother of Maria DeMartino & her husband Michael of Saugus and Deanna Giffin & her husband Kevin of ME. Cherished grandmother of Giovanna & Isabella. Dear sister of Linda Brosseau & Valerie Cross, both of Saugus, and the late Andrea DiGiulo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews & great-nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an Hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Monday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Adhering to the state mandate and CDC guidelines, face coverings and proper social distancing will be required. Private Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, Saugus. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com

Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
