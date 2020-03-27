Boston Globe Obituaries
CARLA E. (KAUFMANN) LYNTON

CARLA E. (KAUFMANN) LYNTON Obituary
LYNTON, Carla E. (Kaufmann) Age 87 years, of Dedham, formerly of Brookline on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ernest A. Lynton. Loving mother of David & Jeanette of Pleasant Grove, UT and Eric & Aviva of Israel. Adored grandmother of Ashley, Jared, Rachel, Aubrey, Liran, Adi and Tal and great-grandmother of Isabelle, Noah, Sophia & Jason, Mason, Lili and Milo and Sela. Dear sister of Peter Kaufmann. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472 www.perkins.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
