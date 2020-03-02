Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Boyle Bros Funeral Home
173 Union Avenue
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-3106
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boyle Bros Funeral Home
173 Union Avenue
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bridget's Church
830 Worcester Rd., (Rte. 9 East)
Framingham Centre, MA
View Map
CARLENE A. (MELLO) HAUGHEY

CARLENE A. (MELLO) HAUGHEY Obituary
HAUGHEY, Carlene A. (Mello) Of Southborough, formerly of Framingham, Feb. 29, 2020. Age 83. Beloved wife of the late John C. "Jack" Haughey; devoted mother of: John C. Haughey, Jr. of MA. and Geraldine A. "Geri" Reardon & husband Christopher of VA.; cherished grandmother of: Taylor Ann Reardon, Christopher Reardon, Jr. and Connor Liam Reardon; also survived by her in-laws: Helen Haughey, Nancy Pederzoli, Robert Haughey, Ernest Chiappini, Philip Haughey & his wife Peggy. Predeceased by a sister: Geraldine Mello. Visiting Hours Friday, March 6 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. Funeral Mass Saturday, March 7 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church, 830 Worcester Rd., (Rte. 9 East) Framingham Centre. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts in Carlene's name be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at: stjude.org Late retired elementary school educator, Framingham & Holliston. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, Inc. www.boylebrothers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020
