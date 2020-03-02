|
HAUGHEY, Carlene A. (Mello) Of Southborough, formerly of Framingham, Feb. 29, 2020. Age 83. Beloved wife of the late John C. "Jack" Haughey; devoted mother of: John C. Haughey, Jr. of MA. and Geraldine A. "Geri" Reardon & husband Christopher of VA.; cherished grandmother of: Taylor Ann Reardon, Christopher Reardon, Jr. and Connor Liam Reardon; also survived by her in-laws: Helen Haughey, Nancy Pederzoli, Robert Haughey, Ernest Chiappini, Philip Haughey & his wife Peggy. Predeceased by a sister: Geraldine Mello. Visiting Hours Friday, March 6 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. Funeral Mass Saturday, March 7 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church, 830 Worcester Rd., (Rte. 9 East) Framingham Centre. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts in Carlene's name be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at: stjude.org Late retired elementary school educator, Framingham & Holliston. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, Inc. www.boylebrothers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020