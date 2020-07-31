Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for CARLO BROGNA
CARLO BROGNA

CARLO BROGNA Obituary
BROGNA, Carlo Of Medford, July 30. Beloved husband of Angeles (Munoz) and the late Angela (Capone). Dear and devoted father of Carlo G. Brogna, M.D. and his wife, Karima of Saudi Arabia and Grace R. Brogna of Medford. Loving grandfather of Giuliana, Isabel and Colette Brogna. Carlo was preceded in death by his four siblings. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carlo's visitation in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Monday morning, Aug. 3 at 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway, Medford at 11:30 a.m. COVID-19 guidelines and protocols must be maintained at the funeral home and the church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carlo's memory to Visiting Nurse and Community Care, 37 Broadway, Ste. 2, Arlington, MA 02474 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2020
