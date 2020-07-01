|
PIACENZA, Carlo Jr. Age 93, passed away peacefully, at the Blair House Nursing Home in Tewksbury, on June 29, 2020. Loving father of Carl Piacenza and his wife, Wendy, of Chelmsford, MA and Thomas Piacenza and his wife, Lori, of Hampton, NH. Adoring "Papa" to Stephanie Piacenza, Alexa Piacenza, Christine Piacenza, Carl Piacenza and Kate Piacenza. Devoted husband to the late Angelina (Bombace) Piacenza. He was born on June 18, 1927 and raised in East Boston. Carlo served in the third Army in Germany from 1945 to 1946. Carlo married Angie in 1951 and resided in Medford. He and Angie moved to Billerica in 1957 and raised their two sons. Carlo was a TV repairman from the late 1950's until he retired in 1991. He traveled the roads of Billerica, going house to house repairing TVs and installing antennae on many house roofs so that people could watch the Bruins in the 60's and 70's before cable TV. Carlo was one of the founders of Billerica Junior Football and served as its president for 12 years. Carlo also served on the Billerica Conservation Commission for 16 years. Carlo was a big-hearted family man and eternal optimist his whole life. He leaves many loving nieces and nephews. Carlo was especially close to his nieces, Janine Vendola and Marie Sharis. He had a sweet newer relationship with his grandnieces, Stella and Lydia Small. Carlo will be sorely missed by his "adopted" son and daughter, John Keating and his wife, Celeste, as well as his Greek "adopted" son, Jim Vergados, with whom Carlo enjoyed many long conversations. Carlo was very close to his late brother, Nelson; his loving nephews, Stephen and Nelson Piacenza; as well as his late nephew Ed Piacenza. Funeral Service and interment will be held privately. Contributions in his name can be made to Blaire House Resident Council, 10 Erlin Terrace, Tewksbury, MA 01876. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences, please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2020