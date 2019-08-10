Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home
380 Cambridge St.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
8:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Home
380 Cambridge St.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CARLOS-FERNANDES CAETANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARLOS-FERNANDES CAETANO


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARLOS-FERNANDES CAETANO Obituary
CAETANO, Carlos-Fernandes Of Billerica, on August 8, 2019. Devoted husband of Carminha Caetano (Santos). Beloved father of Christine Caetano. Cherished grandfather of Ryan and Kyle McGrath. Dear brother of Goretti Martins, Victor Caetano, Luzia and Maria Jose Sousa. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 8 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church in Cambridge, at 9 am. Visiting Hours will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Carlos served the Cambridge Portuguese community for many years, employed by the Cambridge Portuguese Credit Union, as well as the proprietor of the Cambridge Insurance Agency. He was also a longtime member of Nucleo Sportinguista Club of Somerville. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net

View the online memorial for Carlos-Fernandes CAETANO
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARLOS-FERNANDES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now