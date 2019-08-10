|
CAETANO, Carlos-Fernandes Of Billerica, on August 8, 2019. Devoted husband of Carminha Caetano (Santos). Beloved father of Christine Caetano. Cherished grandfather of Ryan and Kyle McGrath. Dear brother of Goretti Martins, Victor Caetano, Luzia and Maria Jose Sousa. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 8 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church in Cambridge, at 9 am. Visiting Hours will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Carlos served the Cambridge Portuguese community for many years, employed by the Cambridge Portuguese Credit Union, as well as the proprietor of the Cambridge Insurance Agency. He was also a longtime member of Nucleo Sportinguista Club of Somerville. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019