MEDEIROS, Carlos G. "Charlie" Of Waltham. April 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 29 years to Nancy Caruso. Loving father of G. Jason Medeiros and his wife Cindy, and Brian Medeiros and his wife Cheryl. Cherished son of the late Joao F. Maria A. (Jordao) Medeiros. Dear brother of Custodio Medeiros, Alvaros Medeiros, Eduarda Pavao and the late Zelia M. Tavares. Charlie is also survived by his 4 grandchildren, and his loving extended family and dear friends. Charlie's immediate family will gather privately Monday, from 10 to 11AM in the Mary Catherine Chapel of the Brasco and Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM. Funeral Service in Celebration of his Life will held at 11AM. Committal services will be held graveside at Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham, at 11:45 AM. Those who wish may make donations in Charlie's memory to the MSPCA, Buddy Dog at www.buddydoghs.org For directions or additional information please visit www.brascofuneralhome.com Brasco and Sons Memorial - Waltham
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020