HOAGLAND, Carlton G. Of Plymouth, MA, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family on October 9, 2020, at the age of 85. Born in Somerville, NJ to Carlton Stewart and Beatrice (Gaston) Hoagland, and preceded in death by his sister Mary Stewart Pittman, and brother Christopher K. Hoagland. Survived by beloved wife of 61 years Susan (Richmond) Hoagland, his children Susan (Alain) Reido of Eglisau, Switzerland, Karen (Erich) Jacobs of Lexington, MA, C. Stewart (Karen) Hoagland of Minneapolis, MN, Michael Hoagland of Plymouth, MA, and grandchildren, Lydia, Ben, Thomas, Elizabeth, Pierce, and Ray. Carl was a graduate of Holderness, Dartmouth College, and NYU Graduate School of Business Administration. Carl spent his career as a financial analyst with State Street Bank, and most recently with 1620 Financial Advisors in Plymouth, MA. Carl was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hiking with his family in the White Mountains. A Memorial Service will take place at the Chiltonville Congregational Church, 6 River St., Plymouth, on Friday, October 16th, at 11:00 am. A private Burial in Manomet Cemetery will take place at a later date. Donations in Carl's name may be made to a charity of your choice
. For more info and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com