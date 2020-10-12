1/1
CARLTON G. HOAGLAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CARLTON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOAGLAND, Carlton G. Of Plymouth, MA, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family on October 9, 2020, at the age of 85. Born in Somerville, NJ to Carlton Stewart and Beatrice (Gaston) Hoagland, and preceded in death by his sister Mary Stewart Pittman, and brother Christopher K. Hoagland. Survived by beloved wife of 61 years Susan (Richmond) Hoagland, his children Susan (Alain) Reido of Eglisau, Switzerland, Karen (Erich) Jacobs of Lexington, MA, C. Stewart (Karen) Hoagland of Minneapolis, MN, Michael Hoagland of Plymouth, MA, and grandchildren, Lydia, Ben, Thomas, Elizabeth, Pierce, and Ray. Carl was a graduate of Holderness, Dartmouth College, and NYU Graduate School of Business Administration. Carl spent his career as a financial analyst with State Street Bank, and most recently with 1620 Financial Advisors in Plymouth, MA. Carl was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hiking with his family in the White Mountains. A Memorial Service will take place at the Chiltonville Congregational Church, 6 River St., Plymouth, on Friday, October 16th, at 11:00 am. A private Burial in Manomet Cemetery will take place at a later date. Donations in Carl's name may be made to a charity of your choice. For more info and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved