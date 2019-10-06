Boston Globe Obituaries
BRIGGS, Carlton M. Jr. Age 85, of Mansfield and Pocasset, a retired account executive for Industrial Risk Insurers, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Cobb) Briggs. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, October 8th from 2:00-5:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 5:00 P.M. at the conclusion of Visiting Hours on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carl's memory may be made to Tahanto Associates, Inc., care of Kevin Spendley, 15 New Fisher Lane, Walpole, MA 02081 or to the . For complete obituary, visit shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 7, 2019
