LOVELL, Carlyle J. Age 72, of Brockton, Massachusetts, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, 10th June 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving family: former wife of 28 years, Sheila (Massiah) Lovell; and his children: son Runeko and daughter Amanda.
"Carl," as he was affectionately called, was born in St. John, Barbados, West Indies, and will be sorely missed there by his oldest daughter, Lisa (Lovell) Marshall; son-in-law, Glen; grandson, Joshua; and many other relatives and friends in both the U.S. and Barbados.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 23rd at 10:00AM in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rt.123) BROCKTON. Interment will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Calling hours Monday from 5:00 to 8:00PM. For directions, www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020