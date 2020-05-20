Boston Globe Obituaries
CARMEL KILLORAN


1925 - 2020
CARMEL KILLORAN Obituary
KILLORAN, Carmel Age 94, of Melrose, passed away peacefully on May 19th, surrounded by her loving family. Born on a farm in Belledune, New Brunswick, Canada to the late William & Helen (Duke) Killoran. She immigrated to Boston in 1948 to pursue a nursing career. Carmel worked at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital for several years before becoming a Nurse Manager of the medical department at the Boston Edison for many years. She was a longtime resident of Melrose and a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield. She was the loving sister of Marjorie Moore of Stoneham, the late Wallace Killoran of Charlestown, Teresa Killoran, and Kilroy Killoran of Canada, and Mary Williamson of Winchester, as well as a devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -