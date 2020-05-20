|
KILLORAN, Carmel Age 94, of Melrose, passed away peacefully on May 19th, surrounded by her loving family. Born on a farm in Belledune, New Brunswick, Canada to the late William & Helen (Duke) Killoran. She immigrated to Boston in 1948 to pursue a nursing career. Carmel worked at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital for several years before becoming a Nurse Manager of the medical department at the Boston Edison for many years. She was a longtime resident of Melrose and a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield. She was the loving sister of Marjorie Moore of Stoneham, the late Wallace Killoran of Charlestown, Teresa Killoran, and Kilroy Killoran of Canada, and Mary Williamson of Winchester, as well as a devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews. Please send the family a card, drop a card at the funeral home for the family or send a message of condolence on Carmel's webpage by visiting www.gatelyfh.com Arrangements by Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE. Gately Funeral Home
