|
|
BARRILE, Carmela (Giusto) Of East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, September 3rd at the age of 79. Carmela was born in Enna, Italy on August 28, 1940, to Calogero and Francesca (Gatto) Giusto. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincenzo Barrile. Devoted mother of Salvatore Barrile and Bonnie MacEachern of East Boston, Calogero Barrile and his wife Vickie of Revere and Giovanna Mirasolo and her husband Frank of Chelmsford. Dear sister of Giuseppina Gruttadauria and her late husband Joseph and Maria Labaki and her husband John. Cherished grandmother of Vincenzo, Gianna, Talia and Isabella. Also survived by many loving extended family members, nieces and nephews both in the US and in Italy. In honoring Carmela's life, family and friends will gather at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, on Friday, September 6th from 4:00PM to 8:00PM and again on Saturday morning at 8:30AM before leaving in funeral procession to Sacred Heart Church, Brooks St., East Boston for a 10:00AM Funeral Mass in celebration of Carmela's life. Services will conclude with Carmela's entombment with her beloved husband Vincenzo at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, MA. For more info or to send an online condolence visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019