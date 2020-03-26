|
|
DOTO, Carmela Of Somerville, March 26. Beloved wife of the late Francesco Doto. Loving mother of Michael Doto & wife Nancy of Lynnfield, Ermelindo Doto & partner Lynn Kurker of Boston, and Tiziano Doto & wife Allyson of Wakefield. She was the cherished grandmother of Alessandro, Alexandra, Daniela, and Matthew Doto and the late Michael Franco Doto. Also survived by numerous extended family members and dear friends. Funeral Services were private. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, Malden. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020