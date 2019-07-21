|
CHEVERIE, Carmela E. (Lisano) Age 94 of Abington, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was the loving wife of 57 years to the late Paul Cheverie, Sr. Carmela was the devoted mother of Paul Cheverie, Jr. of Weisbaden, Germany, Marcia Cheverie of North Attleboro and Mary Kaleta and her husband Edward of Bellingham and predeceased by her son Thomas Cheverie. She was the adoring Nanny of Tyler Kaleta of Alston and Melanie Kaleta of Salem. She was the sister of Francis Woolf of Braintree and the late Rita DeCoste and Natalie Lisano. She also leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, ABINGTON, Thursday, July 25th at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bridget Church, Abington 9am. Visitation Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland. For directions and online guestbook
www.quealyandson.com Quealy Funeral Home
(781) 878-2112
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2019