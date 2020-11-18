1/
CARMELA E. (CURCIO) PAGLIARO
PAGLIARO, Carmela E. (Curcio) Of Watertown, formerly of Cambridge, Nov. 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Pagliaro, Sr. Loving mother of Joseph A. Pagliaro, Jr. and his companion Karen McKay of Watertown. Carmela is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews and was predeceased by her siblings Fortunata Oppedisano, Leonard Curcio, Rose Aceto, Angie DiClemente, Antoinette English and Dominic Curcio. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Monday commencing at 8:30 am at the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in the Sacred Heart Church. Interment will take place at Cambridge Cemetery. Covid restrictions will be a requirement. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to: Lt. Paul J. Sullivan Scholarship Fund, PO Box 95, Watertown, MA 02471 are appreciated.


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Service
08:30 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
