FARINA, Carmela Age 98, of Newton, on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Paul Farina. Cherished mother of 5 children (Mary Pitts, Paul Farina, Richard Farina, Stephen Farina and Rose Wing). Adored grandmother of 21 children; treasured great-grandmother of 14 children and devoted great-great-grandmother to 3 children. Carmela truly followed the biblical supplication to go forth and multiply. Loving sister of Jerry Gentile & children; Caroline Cefalo & children, Josephine Gentile. Warm memories of Carmela include traveling to her native country Italy twice, to China, Alaska, Hawaii, France, England and Israel and all across the United States. Received many City of Newton Awards for her beautiful rose gardens, her amazing abbondanza style Italian homemade cooking, her many lifelong friends and devotion to her faith and volunteer work with the church. Carmela's generosity of love, wisdom, positive spirit and grace lifted us all. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 4-8PM and again at Wednesday at 9:30AM before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 10:30AM Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Xaverian Mission Center's Metrowest Interfaith Dialogue Project, P.O Box 5857, Holliston, MA 01746. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019