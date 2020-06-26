|
|
DiNATALE, Carmela J. (Catalfamo) Of Everett, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 26, with her loving and caring family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Domenic J. for over 68 years. Dear and devoted mother of Domenic J. DiNatale, Jr. and his wife, Janet of Myrtle Beach, SC, Michael DiNatale and his wife, Patricia of W. Dennis, Richard DiNatale and his wife, Annette of Ravena, OH, Lucy DiNatale and Maria DiNatale of Woburn and Thomas DiNatale and his wife, Stacy of San Antonio, TX. Sister of Angela Caristinos of Malden and the late Charles and his surviving wife, Virginia Catalfamo, Antonio, and Maria Imbornone. Loving and devoted grandmother of Domenic DiNatale, III and his wife, Kelly, Michael DiNatale and his wife, Meghan, Elizabeth Crist and her husband, Blake, Thomas DiNatale and his wife, Dana, Justin Sneider, Nicholas DiNatale, and Reisa DiNatale. Great-grandmother of Gianna DiNatale, Rylan DiNatale, Lila DiNatale and Cole Crist. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines, Carmela's Visiting Hours will be limited to immediate family in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Sunday, June 28. Her funeral will be from the funeral home on Monday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carmela's memory to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2020