Di SCIULLO, Carmela Janet Age 90, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Domenico and Zalmira (Maiocco) Di Sciullo, sister of Angela and Philip Goguen of Ipswich, aunt of Susan and Tom Wilcox of Georgetown, Angela and Peter Vallero of Boulder, CO, James and Janis Goguen of Ipswich, and Carmela and Ray Fratus of Shirley, great-aunt of Kirsten Wilcox, Joshua Secher and his fiancé Breanna Padilla, Justin Goguen, and Matthew Wilcox. Also survived by many close cousins in the Boston area. Carmela was employed as a Systems Analyst for John Hancock Insurance Company in Boston, for 40 years before retiring. In accordance with guidelines and restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19, all services will be held for the immediate family only in private. A memorial Service will be held at a later date. For more information or to send an online condolence, visit the Morris Funeral Home of Ipswich at MorrisFH.com In honor of Carmela's life, memorial donations may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020