SHEA, Carmela L. (Petricca) Of Lynn, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Edward P. Shea. Born and raised in Everett, she was the daughter of the late Natalino and Mary (Fioretti) Petricca. Carmela was a graduate of Everett High School. Known for her incredible work ethic, Carmela's career included 27 years as office manager for Stone and Manning Advertising in Boston, and more recently, 17 years as a bookkeeper for Boyer and Company in Danvers, until her retirement at age 93. She is survived by her three children: Beverly Shea and her husband Christopher, Robert Shea, and Paul Shea and his wife Suzanne, her sister Eleanor Deyeso, two grandchildren, Matthew and Brandon Shea, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Frank, William, Daniel and Anthony Petricca. Carmela was deeply loved and respected by everyone in her life. She left an indelible mark on our hearts, and we will cherish her memory forever. Visitors are welcome to gather at the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), LYNN, on Friday at 9AM, followed by a Graveside Service in Forest Hill Cemetery in Lynnfield. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2020