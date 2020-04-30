|
|
LaCONTE, Carmela (Cipriano) April 29. Loving mother of Joseph Ricci & his late wife Patricia of Wakefield, Donald LaConte & wife Debra of Lynnfield, Pamela Hart & Husband Donald of Wakefield, and James LaConte of FL. Sister of Angelina Wallace of FL, and the late Theresa Casey, Eleanor Magnani, Anthony and George Cipriano. Also survived by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MSPCA-Angell, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe from May 1 to May 3, 2020