John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
(508) 428-5704
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:30 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Parish
76 Wianno Ave.
Osterville, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
LUCA, Carmela Of Osterville and formerly of Scituate, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on January 2, 2020. Carmela's beloved husband, Francis P. (Frank) Luca, preceded her in death in 2008, after 61 years of marriage. Carmela is survived by her eight children: Anthony Luca and his wife Judy of Carver, Camille Fitzpatrick of Carlsbad, CA, Frank Luca and his wife Shelley of Canyon Lake, CA, Anne Haney of Plymouth, Francesca Luca of Plymouth, Mary Benoit and her husband Keith of East Sandwich, Lisa Badger and her husband Bryan of Castle Rock, CO and Chris Luca and his wife Joanne of Milton. Carmela also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Carmela was a tremendously loving, caring and generous person who was devoted to her family. She loved cooking and listening to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren tell her of their adventures and watching them grow. She was a faithful communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Osterville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, 76 Wianno Ave., Osterville, MA. Interment will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers donations in Carmela's name may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Parish. For online condolences and directions please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
