PANDOLFI, Carmela (Maione) Of Waltham. April 9th, 2020. Beloved wife of 66 years to Mario Pandolfi. Loving mother of Tina Sheldon and her husband Steven Nerlfi of NJ, Luisa Pandolfi and her husband Philip Chorman of Waltham, Roberto Pandolfi and his former wife Debra of Waltham, and Monica Carbone and her husband Lorenzo of Newton. Dear sister of Pina Aismondo, Maria Zottola, Evira Zottola, John Maione, and the late Luisa DiSanz, Anna Fei, and Domenic Maione. Dear sister-in-law of Enza Maione. She is also survived by the grandchildren she adored, Amanda Penna, Laura Spagnolo, Roberto, Giuliana and Mario Pandolfi and Mario and Lorenzo Carbone, her great-granddaughters, Vinessa and Violetta Penna and her many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to join Carmela's family for graveside committal services at Mount Feake Cemetery, 203 Prospect Street, Waltham, on Monday, at Noon. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Celebration of Carmela's Life at a future date. Those who wish may make donations in her memory to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital at . The Brasco and Sons Memorial of WALTHAM is assisting the family with arrangements. For complete obituary, directions and additional information please visit www.brascofuneralhome.com Brasco and Sons Memorial - Waltham 781-893-6260
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020