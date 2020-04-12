Boston Globe Obituaries
CARMELA (MAIONE) PANDOLFI

PANDOLFI, Carmela (Maione) Of Waltham. April 9th, 2020. Please see previous death notice of Sunday, April 12th. Relatives and friend are respectfully invited to join Carmela's family for graveside committal services at Mount Feake Cemetery, 203 Prospect Street, Waltham, on Tuesday at Noon. For those unable to attend in person, internet streaming of the graveside service will be available to log into on Tuesday at 11:50AM at www.norwoodmediagroup.com/carmela. The Brasco and Sons Memorial of WALTHAM is assisting the family with arrangements. For complete obituary, directions and additional information please visit www.brascofuneralhome.com Brasco and Sons Memorial - Waltham 781-893-6260

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020
