PEARCE, Carmela (Vertullo) Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on May 27th, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late John Pearce. Devoted mother of Brian Pearce and his late wife Deborah of Hyde Park, Claudia Rampino and her husband Daniel of Canton, and Annette Luisi and her husband Robert of Hyde Park. Cherished sister of Joanne Palie of Milton and the late Nicholas Vertullo. Loving "Nema" of 9 granchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Monday morning at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, Milton, at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours Sunday evening, from 4-8 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Randolph. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to www.nationalmssociety.org For directions and guestbook please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home



Hyde Park 617-361-3216 Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019