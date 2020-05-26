|
|
SEPPA, Carmela (DeSimone) Age 94, of Northborough, in Worcester, May 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Seppa. Loving mother of Brian Seppa and his wife Susan of Northborough. Cherished "Grammy" to Isabelle and Caroline Seppa. A private Graveside Service will be held for the family. Memorial donations may be made to Northborough Helping Hands Assoc., PO Box 383, Northborough, MA 01532, www.northboroughhelpinghands.org To view Carmela's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com Arrangements under direction of the Chiampa Funeral Home, SHREWSBURY COMMON.
View the online memorial for Carmela (DeSimone) SEPPA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020