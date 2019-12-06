|
SIRIGNANO, Carmela (Rocino) Age 90, of Woburn, formerly of Everett, Dec. 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Luigi Sirignano. Loving mother of Orazio Sirignano of Woburn, Ben Sirignano and his wife Julie of Wrentham, Lou Sirignano and his wife Lori of Winchester, Anthony Sirignano and his partner Robert Emrick of Spring Hill, FL and MaryAnn Puopolo and her husband Mark of Woburn. Dear sister of Guido Rocino and his wife Marguerite of Everett, Biaggio Rocino and his wife Ligentia of Brazil, and the late Jennie Malvarosa and Anna Galluzzo. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Monday, Dec. 9, from 9:30AM–11:00AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester, at 11:30AM. Burial will follow in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. If desired, donations in Carmela's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc. of MA, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. alz.org www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019