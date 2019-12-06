Boston Globe Obituaries
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
155 Washington St.
Winchester, MA
View Map
Resources
CARMELA (ROCINO) SIRIGNANO

CARMELA (ROCINO) SIRIGNANO Obituary
SIRIGNANO, Carmela (Rocino) Age 90, of Woburn, formerly of Everett, Dec. 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Luigi Sirignano. Loving mother of Orazio Sirignano of Woburn, Ben Sirignano and his wife Julie of Wrentham, Lou Sirignano and his wife Lori of Winchester, Anthony Sirignano and his partner Robert Emrick of Spring Hill, FL and MaryAnn Puopolo and her husband Mark of Woburn. Dear sister of Guido Rocino and his wife Marguerite of Everett, Biaggio Rocino and his wife Ligentia of Brazil, and the late Jennie Malvarosa and Anna Galluzzo. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Monday, Dec. 9, from 9:30AM–11:00AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester, at 11:30AM. Burial will follow in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. If desired, donations in Carmela's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc. of MA, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. alz.org www.costellofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Carmela (Rocino) SIRIGNANO
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
