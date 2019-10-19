|
VILLANTE, Carmela "Melina" (DiPietro) Longtime resident of West Roxbury and Waltham, passed away on October 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Carmela was born in Mirabella Eclano, Italy but spent most of her life in Salina, Sicily, until immigrating to the United States with her husband and son Tony in 1966; she had followed her sons Frank and Joe who had immigrated previously. Beloved wife of the late Antonino Villante. Devoted mother of Frank Villante and his wife Joanne of Parish, FL, Joseph Villante and his wife Sandra of West Roxbury, and Anthony Villante and his wife Nanci of Walpole. Loving grandmother of Marc Villante and his wife Chelsea, Melissa Cerullo and her husband Corey, Daniela Rogers and her husband Pete, Nicholas Villante, and Maria Villante. Great-grandmother of Anthony and Angelina Cerullo. Dear sister of Marina Fontana and her late husband Antonio, Bartolomeo DiPietro and his wife Jenny, and John DiPietro and his wife Barbara. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Longtime faithful parishioner of St. Theresa Church, West Roxbury. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday, October 22nd from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 23rd at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa Church at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Carmela's memory to National Centre for Padre Pio: www.padrepio.org or Basilica Santuario S. Antonio Orphanage in Messina, Italy: www.basilicaantoniana.it For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019