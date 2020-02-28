Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine Church
Somerville, MA
CARMELLA A. "MILLIE" VELLELA

CARMELLA A. "MILLIE" VELLELA Obituary
VELLELA, Carmella A. "Millie" Of Brighton, February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of David R. Vellela. Loving mother of Richard L. Vellela and his wife Judy of Denver, CO, Robert A. Vellela of Brighton, Janet L. Swanton and Paul Lavin of Somerville, Joni C. Falls of Denver, CO and the late Daniel P. Vellela. Dear sister of the late Marie Drago and Leonard DeMarco. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, their spouses and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Wednesday morning at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Catherine Church, Somerville at 11am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Tuesday 4-8pm. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
