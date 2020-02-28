|
VELLELA, Carmella A. "Millie" Of Brighton, February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of David R. Vellela. Loving mother of Richard L. Vellela and his wife Judy of Denver, CO, Robert A. Vellela of Brighton, Janet L. Swanton and Paul Lavin of Somerville, Joni C. Falls of Denver, CO and the late Daniel P. Vellela. Dear sister of the late Marie Drago and Leonard DeMarco. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, their spouses and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Wednesday morning at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Catherine Church, Somerville at 11am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Tuesday 4-8pm. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020