CARMELLA C. (GRICCI-VASTA) DI MASTRANTONIO
DI MASTRANTONIO, Carmella C. (Gricci-Vasta) Of Burlington, Nov. 21. Beloved wife of Santino "Sam" Di Mastrantonio and the late Salvatore Vasta. Loving mother of Cheryl Terino & her husband Edward of Windham, NH, Frank Vasta & his wife Susan of Burlington, Donato "Danny" Di Mastrantonio & his wife Lisa of Burlington, Debora Sennott & her husband Stephen of Westford, Donna McMorris & her husband Peter of Putnam, CT, Maria Wirwicz & her husband Derek of Merrimac, and Deanna Di Mastrantonio of Ayer and her partner Nick Mancini. Sister of the late Rose Goodrich, John, and Anthony Gricci. Sister-in-law of Antoinette & Timothy Brennan of Duxbury and Nicola & Assunta Di Mastrantonio of Italy. Longtime friend of Lucille Noel of Jamaica Plain and Margaret Labedz of Winchester. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Malachy Church in St. Veronica Parish, 99 Bedford St., Burlington on Tuesday, November 24 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, 84 Bedford Street, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carmella's name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or www.cancer.org For directions, expanded obituary, and online guestbook see www.stveronicama.org or www.sullivanfunerlhome.net


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Malachy Church in St. Veronica Parish
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
