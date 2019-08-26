|
O'CONNOR, Carmella C. (Luccio) "Mel" Age 96, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Born on June 13, 1923, in Boston, she was the daughter of Angelo and Jenny (Rossetti) Luccio.
Mrs. O'Connor was a longtime resident of Norwood; she was dedicated to her family and her faith.
Beloved wife of the late George T. O'Connor; devoted mother of the late Bart A. O'Connor, George T. O'Connor Jr. and his wife Rosemary of Westwood, Maryann O'Connor of Millis, William O'Connor and his wife Marie of Norwood; cherished grandmother of William, Kathleen, Mark, Daniel, Janellen, Alex, and Catherine; proud great-grandmother of Kylee, Elizabeth, and Kelsey. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 10AM at St. Timothy's Church, 650 Nichols Street, Norwood. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Norwood. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 27, from 4-8PM at Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street (Route 1A), NORWOOD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to s Family Support, 11218 John Galt Boulevard Suite 103, Omaha, NE 68137.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019