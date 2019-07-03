CACICIO, Carmella (Castiglione) Of North Reading, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the age of 101. She is the loving wife of the late Leo Cacicio. Devoted mother of John L. Cacicio and his wife Rose, Janice M. Servideo and her husband Paul and the late Robert J. Cacicio and his wife Janet Cacicio. Cherished grandmother of Cathy Rowe and her husband Dana, Lisa Belleveau and her husband Mark, Jennifer Taylor, Joseph Cacicio and his wife Florinda and Gina Boudreau and her husband Jimmy. Great-grandmother of Ava and Alivia Rowe, Joshua and Madison Taylor, Jacob, Luke, Noah and Samuel Cacicio and Anthony and James, Jr. Boudreau. Loving sister of Josephine Coyman and late siblings Catherine Castiglione, Rose Ferrario, Anna Athanas, Connie Mazar, Salvatore Castiglione and Angelo Castiglione. She was also the loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St., (Rt. 28) STONEHAM, on Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Carmella's Eternal Life at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Carmella's family at the funeral home on Friday, July 5th, 2019 from 4 to 8pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment will be at St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston. Please consider making a donation in Carmella's Memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence barilefuneral.com. and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home



