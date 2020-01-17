Boston Globe Obituaries
CARMELLA "PENNY" (LAMACCHIA) COOLEY


1921 - 2020
COOLEY, Carmella "Penny" (Lamacchia) Age 98, of Hanover, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on January 15, 2020. Born on December 21, 1921, she was raised and educated in Roxbury and was the daughter of the late Peter and Jennie Lamacchia. She loved to dance, was a member of the K Club at Florian Hall and was a devout Catholic. Most of all, Carmella loved spending time with her family. Carmella was the beloved wife of the late Francis "Buddy" Cooley, retired BFD. Devoted mother of Patricia Gaudet of Dorchester, Brad Cooley of Hanover, Richard Cooley and his wife Carla of Ridgefield, CT. Cherished grandmother of Scott, Beth, Sean; and cherished great-grandmother of 7. Carmella was predeceased by her brother and 4 sisters. Carmella is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. (Rte. 53), HANOVER, on Monday, January 20th, from 3-7 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St. (Rte. 139), Hanover, on Tuesday, at 9 am. Burial to follow in Hanover Center Cemetery. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
