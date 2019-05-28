|
BRADLEY, Carmella I. (DeNisco) Of Stoneham, May 27th. Beloved wife of the late Douglas M. Bradley. Loving mother of Natalie A. Semenza of Middleton and Maria A. Santoro of Stoneham. Grandmother of Michael Douglas Semenza and Maria Arianna Santoro. Sister of Anna Tunnera, Virginia Corso and the late Joseph DeNisco, Mary Bisognano, Nancy Cesero and Nancy Ferro. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Friday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home, on Thursday from 4-8pm. For obit/directions/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019