HERLIHY, Carmella J. (Lombardo) Born in Salem, MA, on January 4, 1917 to Michael Lombardo and Lucia (Cila) Lombardo. She was raised in Malden and attended Malden public schools, and also schooled in the craft of fabric design. She married John K. Herlihy in January, 1945, and had lived in Newburyport, MA ever since. She passed peacefully at home on September 19, 2019. She lived her life for her family and instilled in them what really mattered in life. She enjoyed her friends, many crafts, cooking, attending theater and concerts. She was predeceased by her brothers, Anthony and Rocco Lombardo of Saugus, MA, a sister, Connie Bucci of Saugus, and a sister, Rose Rowe of Malden. She is survived by her children, Peggy (Newburyport), Jack (Newbury), Gerry (Newburyport), and Laurine (Maine). There will be no Calling Hours. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 at the Immaculate Conception Parish, on Green St., Newburyport on Tuesday, September 24. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Newburyport. Arrangements made through Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home in NEWBURYPORT. In lieu of flowers, please remember Millie with prayers, or a donation to St. Anthony's Shrine in Boston, St. Jude Hospital for Children, or any veteran's organization. For directions or to offer online condolences please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 23, 2019