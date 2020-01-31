|
AUSTIN, Carmella M. "Ella" (Visco) Of Winthrop, passed away suddenly, January 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. Austin, Jr. Cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie (Pascarella) Visco. Devoted mother of Mary E. Ham and her husband Jeffrey, William J. Austin, III and his wife Allison, Joseph T. Austin and his wife Teresa, and Linda A. Austin. Adored grandmother of Caroline Gander, William, IV and Tyler Austin, Eva and Max Austin and Jeremiah and Julia Driscoll. Loving great-grandmother of Evelyn Gander. Dear sister of the late Anthony H., Anna L., and Louis J. Visco. Funeral from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Tuesday, February 4, at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church-Winthrop at 10AM. Services will conclude with Burial in the Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday from 4-8PM. Ella was an active parishioner and communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Winthrop. Prior to her retirement, Ella was employed as a bookkeeper for the Boston Herald and the Matarazzo Brothers Produce Company in Chelsea. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at: www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020