Services
H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home
106 Summer Street
Haverhill, MA 01830
(978) 372-9311
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home
106 Summer Street
Haverhill, MA 01830
CARMELLA "CAM" (MINICHIELLO) NADEAU


1924 - 2020
CARMELLA "CAM" (MINICHIELLO) NADEAU Obituary
NADEAU, Carmella (Minichiello) "Cam" Age 95, a longtime resident of Watertown, MA and beloved wife of the late Emery Nadeau passed away on April 27, 2020. She was born in Haverhill on July 3, 1924, daughter of the late Berardino and Rosina (Fatelo) Minichiello. A graduate of Framingham State Teachers College and Boston University, she retired as principal of Underwood Elementary School in Newton, MA where she served for 24 years. She is survived by her niece with whom she lived, Susan (Emilio) Liversidge; a nephew Gregory Nadeau and his wife Anne-Marie of Waterville, ME; great-nephew Norman Liversidge and his wife Jennifer and their children Emilia and Ainsley; as well as several nieces, nephews and many loyal friends. She was also the sister of the late Ann Emilio, Samuel Minichiello, Patrick Minichiello, Dorothy Strasen and Mary Taurasi. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Friday May 1st from 11:00-Noon at the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home, 106 Summer St., HAVERHILL. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we will be following the guidelines set forth by the CDC limiting to 10 people at a time in the funeral home. Interment with graveside services will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, North Broadway, Haverhill. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, To share a memory or for more information, please visit farmerfuneralhomes.com H.L. Farmer & Sons 978.372.9311

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020
