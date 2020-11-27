VINCHESI, Carmella (Bernardi) Age 98, of Reading, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on November 25th. Beloved wife of the late Andrew J. Vinchesi. Loving mother of Dianne Schermerhorn and husband James of Truro, Andrea Hart and husband Dennis of North Reading, and Robert Vinchesi and wife Christine of North Reading, and grandmother of Alicia Green, Richard Green, Jessica Hoey, Jenna McCarthy, Sarah Vinchesi, and Scott Vinchesi. Also survived by her three great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her nine siblings. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Monday, November 30th at 10am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carmella's memory to Mission of Deeds, 6 Chapin Ave., Reading, MA 01867. Services are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com