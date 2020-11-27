1/
CARMELLA (BERNARDI) VINCHESI
1922 - 2020
VINCHESI, Carmella (Bernardi) Age 98, of Reading, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on November 25th. Beloved wife of the late Andrew J. Vinchesi. Loving mother of Dianne Schermerhorn and husband James of Truro, Andrea Hart and husband Dennis of North Reading, and Robert Vinchesi and wife Christine of North Reading, and grandmother of Alicia Green, Richard Green, Jessica Hoey, Jenna McCarthy, Sarah Vinchesi, and Scott Vinchesi. Also survived by her three great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her nine siblings. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Monday, November 30th at 10am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carmella's memory to Mission of Deeds, 6 Chapin Ave., Reading, MA 01867. Services are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com



Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
