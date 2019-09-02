Home

CARMELLA (MONZIONE) WAGNER


1928 - 2019
WAGNER, Carmella (Monzione) In Dartmouth, formerly of West Yarmouth and Chelsea, on August 31, Beloved wife of the late Norman Wagner. Loving mother of Paul Wagner and his wife Darlene of Lunenburg and the late Richard M. Wagner. Dear sister of Dominic Monzione of Hallandale, FL, Lillian Frongillo of Moreno Valley, CA, Angela Smith of Danvers, Lucy Hazelton of Hallandale, FL, the late Joseph J., Sr., Michael and William Monzione, Eleanor Puleo, Rose Ambrogi and Mary Tosches. Also survived by her grandson Sandy Wagner and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and extended family members. Visiting Hours: Will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Saturday, Sept. 7th, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Visitation will be followed by a Funeral Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere at 12:00 noon. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the , 311 Arsenal St., Watertown, MA 02472. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019
