|
|
BOTTARI, Carmelo Of Everett, on December 19, 2019 at the age of 84. Born in Messina, Sicily, Italia Superiore on April 18, 1925. Devoted father of Joanne Roy and her husband Curtis of Newburyport, Maria Bottari of Revere, Derek Bottari and his wife Susan of Danvers, Danielle Bottari and her husband Doug of Winchester. Cherished grandfather of Amanda Roy and Ashley Roy, and David Moore. Dear brother of Maria Gammacurta of Roslindale, Giovanni of Everett, Agatina Rinella of Medford, Nino of Brighton, and the late Stefano. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Carmelo was a life member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen of Local 3 in Charlestown. He worked on the original brickwork laying at Government Center Boston. Prayer Service from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons - Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00am. All are welcome at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Carmelo's name to Donation Processing, , P.O Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019