D'ANGELO, Carmelo S. "Carmen" "Mel" Age 93, of Weymouth, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Carmen was born and raised in Roxbury to the late Salvatore and Josephine (Fiumara) D'Angelo. He was the loving husband of Dorothy (Howard), his rock for 63 years.
Carmen was the loving father of Marie Piepiora and her husband, Edward, of Carver and James D'Angelo and his wife, Anne, of Plymouth. He was the loving grandpa of Amy and Thomas Piepiora, Tess, Melanie and Jeffrey D'Angelo. He was the brother of the late Mary and Santa D'Angelo, Anna Montagna, Anthony and Joseph D'Angelo.
Carmen was an Army veteran of WWII, serving in the South Pacific.
Carmen worked in the confectionary field for over 30 years, eventually retiring as the president of Gum Products in East Boston. In retirement, he worked as a tax professional at Tax Pro in Weymouth and Braintree. Carmen enjoyed golf, bowling, and teaching his grandchildren how to cook.
Funeral Services for Carmen are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in WEYMOUTH. The Services will be private due to the current viral crisis. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. If you would like to leave a message for the family, please visit www.CCShepherd.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the South Shore at 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020