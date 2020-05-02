|
D'AURORA, Carmen A. Of Walpole, formerly of North Reading, passed away April 25th, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Carmen was born in Boston to Biagio and Rosa D'Aurora on March 23rd, 1955. He was raised in Revere and worked with his father in the auto body business. He found his personal success as co-owner and founder of Crimson Upholstery in Watertown, later known as The Fabric Showroom at Crimson and Brighton Upholstery.
Carmen was one of a kind and larger than life. He had a heart of gold and was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and grandfather. Everyone who met him was instantly drawn to his infectious sense of humor, loved listening to him tell his creative stories, and felt like they knew him for years, even if it was only the first time they met.
Beloved husband of Pauline (McKinnon). Loving father of Dina (Filosi) Zoob and her husband Sam of East Walpole. Son of Rosa D'Aurora and her late husband Biagio. Dear brother of Anthony D'Aurora and his wife Mary of Woburn and the late Frank D'Aurora and Maria Iacono. Brother-in-law of Ben Iacono of Newburyport, and brother in-law of Sharon and Ronald Romano of Deland, Florida. Adored Papa of Alexis and Jordan Zoob. Longtime friend of Sandra and Donnie McGoldrick of Somerville. Carmen is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions in place, all Services for Carmen are being privately held. Arrangements under the direction of the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., NORTH READING.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020