Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
641 East Fourth Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
CARMEN ANTHONY "TONY" PUOPOLO

PUOPOLO, Carmen Anthony "Tony" Age 75, of Boston's South End, on November 25, 2019. Loving son of the late Rocco & Margaret (Robilotto) Puopolo. Predeceased by his cousin and dear longtime companion Robert Marsolini. He is survived by many close friends and fellow travelers. Tony grew up as a parishioner and student at Gate of Heaven Church in South Boston. He traveled extensively, usually on cruise ships that took him almost everywhere and added to his search for knowledge about much of the world. He had already booked two new cruises for the coming year. Along with his love of travel, he loved nothing more than to stay up late at night, watch a good classic movie from his vast collection, smoke most of a good cigar, and, in hand, a glass of gin, on the rocks, no fruit. Tony was also a generous, active patron of the arts. His long work history began as music salesman while he attended UMass Boston, that led to a lengthy career as a teacher in the Boston Public Schools. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday, December 11th from 4:30-7:30pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 641 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Thursday, December 12th at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tony may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Toys for Tots, 21 Drydock Ave., Box 21-810W Boston, MA 02210.

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019
