CATERINO, Carmen J. "Pinky" Passed away on July 11, 2019, just shy of his 90th birthday. Pinky was born in Arlington, where he lived his entire life and raised his family. He was the most beloved husband of more than 55 years of the late Mary Caterino (Carson). He leaves his three girls, Elizabeth, Alicia and Pamela, as well as his sons-in-law, Michael Matthews and Gregory Doyle. His pride and joy were his three grandsons, Brenton Doyle of Stoneham and Timothy and Jeffrey Matthews of Arlington. Devoted brother of Charlotte Ciommo of Dania Beach, Florida, and the late Thomas Caterino and Evelyn Caterino. Also survived by his dear nieces and nephews. Pinky served in the U.S Navy. He was a member of the Ironworkers Local 7, retiring from the MBTA after 33 years. In retirement, he enjoyed watching his grandson play sports and his weekly lunches with his lifelong friends at the American Legion Post 39. Visiting Hours will be held from Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, ARLINGTON, on Tuesday, July 16, from 4 pm to 8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agnes Church, 39 Medford Street, Arlington, at 10:00 am on July 17, 2019. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Winchester, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pinky's memory to Cannonball Kids Cancer Foundation or a charity meaningful to you. Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019