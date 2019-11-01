Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony's Church
More Obituaries for CARMEN LAURO
CARMEN LAURO


1932 - 2019
LAURO, Carmen "Buddy" Sr. Of Revere, on October 28, 2019, at the age of 86. Born in Malden on November 6, 1932, to the late Pasquale and Anna (Dotona). Devoted father of Carmen Lauro, Jr. of Revere, Susan DeSimone and her husband John of Revere, Robert Lauro of Revere, Laurie Bottaro and her husband Ron of Saugus, Cheryl Lauro and her husband Mario Potito of Boxford, and the late Wayne Lauro. Dear brother of the late Robert Lauro and Mary Ippolito. Cherished grandfather of David Lauro, John DeSimone, Christina Catalfamo, Nicole Lauro, Brianna Bottaro, and the late Carmen Lauro, III. Also survived by 5 loving great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Carmen had his pilot's license and took any opportunity he had to be in the sky. He had his own landscaping business for many years, and any free time, he enjoyed being on the golf course. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 10:00am to 11:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 12:00pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, 02452.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
