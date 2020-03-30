Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Resources
More Obituaries for CARMEN LEPORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARMEN P. LEPORE Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARMEN P. LEPORE Sr. Obituary
LEPORE, Carmen P. Sr. At 84 years, in Revere, formerly of East Boston, March 28th, following a 10-year struggle with renal disease. Beloved husband of 60 years to Joan (Iandoli) Lepore. Cherished father of John L. Lepore & wife Michele of West Peabody, Atty. Carmine P. Lepore, Jr. & wife Gina of Middleton & Justin Lepore of Danvers. Dear brother of Mary Spadoni & husband Dante Spadoni of East Boston, Florida & formerly of Revere. Adored grandfather of Nicholas J. Lepore, Alyssa M. Lepore & Ashley R. Lepore, all of West Peabody, Andrew C., Michael C. & C. Chase Lepore, all of Middleton. Special uncle to Dante Spadoni, Jr. & wife, Denietra of Everett & Maria Spadoni-Merena of Danvers. Also lovingly survived by his surrogate son James O'Donnell & his wife Cathy of Revere & several grandnieces & grandnephews. In keeping with the ongoing mandate and regulations issued by the Comm. of MA & the Boston Archdiocese, all Funeral Services & interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Cemetery, West Peabody will be held privately. A "Celebration of Life" (Date, time & place of venue) will be announced at a later time on social media and on our Funeral Home website. Carmen wore many hats in his working career. He worked for 15 years in the garment industry with Garland Sportswear of Boston as a production manager & he also served as a salesman for Pride Lincoln of Lynn for over 15 years. He was a member of the MA National Guard & a member of the Giuseppe Mazzini Lodge - Sons of Italy of Revere. In lieu of flowers, remembrances my be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send online condolences, or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARMEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -