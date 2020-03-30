|
|
LEPORE, Carmen P. Sr. At 84 years, in Revere, formerly of East Boston, March 28th, following a 10-year struggle with renal disease. Beloved husband of 60 years to Joan (Iandoli) Lepore. Cherished father of John L. Lepore & wife Michele of West Peabody, Atty. Carmine P. Lepore, Jr. & wife Gina of Middleton & Justin Lepore of Danvers. Dear brother of Mary Spadoni & husband Dante Spadoni of East Boston, Florida & formerly of Revere. Adored grandfather of Nicholas J. Lepore, Alyssa M. Lepore & Ashley R. Lepore, all of West Peabody, Andrew C., Michael C. & C. Chase Lepore, all of Middleton. Special uncle to Dante Spadoni, Jr. & wife, Denietra of Everett & Maria Spadoni-Merena of Danvers. Also lovingly survived by his surrogate son James O'Donnell & his wife Cathy of Revere & several grandnieces & grandnephews. In keeping with the ongoing mandate and regulations issued by the Comm. of MA & the Boston Archdiocese, all Funeral Services & interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Cemetery, West Peabody will be held privately. A "Celebration of Life" (Date, time & place of venue) will be announced at a later time on social media and on our Funeral Home website. Carmen wore many hats in his working career. He worked for 15 years in the garment industry with Garland Sportswear of Boston as a production manager & he also served as a salesman for Pride Lincoln of Lynn for over 15 years. He was a member of the MA National Guard & a member of the Giuseppe Mazzini Lodge - Sons of Italy of Revere. In lieu of flowers, remembrances my be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send online condolences, or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2020