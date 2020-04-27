|
|
PEREZ, Carmen Passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 in Wrentham, Massachusetts at the home of her daughter, surrounded by family. Carmen passed away due to complications from heart failure.
Born in Boyaca, Colombia in the fall of 1936, Carmen enjoyed a typical rural farm childhood and was raised by her maternal grandmother following her mother's early death. Carmen excelled as a student in a one-room schoolhouse in the town of Almeida, Colombia. Carmen later moved to the nation's capital of Bogata, where she worked as a ticket taker at a movie theater and as a nanny for an American family. In 1960, at the age of 24, Carmen moved to the United States. She landed in Boston, Massachusetts, where she grew to love New England's four seasons and chose to make it her lifelong home. She lived in Newton, Jamaica Plain and (for many decades) Roslindale, Massachusetts. Carmen lived briefly in Los Angeles, but found the climate disagreeable and came back to her beloved Boston.
In 1976, Carmen purchased a house in Roslindale, Massachusetts, where she lived with her children and maintained the home up until her passing. Over the years, Carmen worked on her education and built on her near-intuitive capacity for mathematics. Carmen worked as a bookkeeper for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts until her retirement in 1997.
Carmen enjoyed gardening at her Boston home and entertaining friends and family with large traditional Latino meals. Carmen was also a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox, almost never missing a game on television and occasionally attending games at Fenway Park with her granddaughters.
Carmen is survived by her daughters, Lotus Silva, Sonia Perez Chaisson and Elizabeth Perez Baczkowski and her son-in-law Steven Baczkowski. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Xochitl Silva, Alejandra Chaisson and Paulina Baczkowski.
The family plans a Memorial Service in July 2020. Exact date and location of Service to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to at Online guestbook may be found at
www.rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020