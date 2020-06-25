|
PIZZI, Carmen Passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Holmdel, NJ community hospital. He was born March 12, 1946 in Perth Amboy, NJ. He grew up in Cliffwood, NJ. He presently resided in Hazlet, NJ. He was a lover of horses and became a jockey. He lived in Boston for many years and rode at all of the New England race tracks, as well as tracks in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida. After retiring from horse racing, he worked at the Freehold, NJ courthouse and later for American Legion apartments in Keyport, NJ. He was predeceased by his father Frank Pizzi and mother Catherine Pizzi. He is survived by his loving daughter Robin Pizzi of Lynnfield, MA, his two grandchildren Brittany and Daniel, his brother Victor and sister-in-law Juanita Pizzi of Brick, NJ, his nephew Nicholas Pizzi of Vineland, NJ and his uncle Alfred Pizzi of Hazlet, NJ. Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be no Viewing.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2020